Sectra launches new version<br>of orthopedic PACS

The IT and medical technology company Sectra has launched a new version of its advanced set of orthopedic pre-operative planning and digital templating applications.

The new version features an advanced tool for enhanced precision in the pre-operative planning process and an improved hip module for superior visualization of the post-operative outcome. Combined, this creates an improved workflow for the orthopedic surgeon. Sectra's innovation in Orthopedic PACS is demonstrated further with this set of industry leading pre-operative planning tools.



"We deliver a "Whole Body Solution" approach to pre-operative planning, allowing the orthopedic surgeon to perform detailed planning for all major orthopedic procedures, in a digital environment," says Brian Anderson, General Manager Orthopedic PACS for Sectra North America.



Included in Sectra's orthopedic offering is PACS-GuardSM for the orthopedic environment, providing real-time 24/7 monitoring of critical system performance. PACS-Guard is a complete family of services designed to provide cost-effective, safe, reliable and efficient service of an orthopedic PACS system. PACS-Guard utilizes a proactive and remote approach to ensuring the highest level of service and support.



"We are dedicated to the unique needs of the orthopedic practice and Sectra's 15 years of experience in the PACS industry gives us a stable technological foundation for our orthopedic products," adds Brian Anderson.



Sectra continues to expand its presence in the US orthopedic market, with several new orthopedic practices going live with Sectra orthopedic PACS over the past few months. All of Sectra's orthopedic customers, both private clinics and orthopedic departments, will benefit from Sectra's ongoing upgrades, development and commitment to orthopedics.