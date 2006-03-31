Electronics Production | March 31, 2006
Sectra launches new version<br>of orthopedic PACS
The IT and medical technology company Sectra has launched a new version of its advanced set of orthopedic pre-operative planning and digital templating applications.
The new version features an advanced tool for enhanced precision in the pre-operative planning process and an improved hip module for superior visualization of the post-operative outcome. Combined, this creates an improved workflow for the orthopedic surgeon. Sectra's innovation in Orthopedic PACS is demonstrated further with this set of industry leading pre-operative planning tools.
"We deliver a "Whole Body Solution" approach to pre-operative planning, allowing the orthopedic surgeon to perform detailed planning for all major orthopedic procedures, in a digital environment," says Brian Anderson, General Manager Orthopedic PACS for Sectra North America.
Included in Sectra's orthopedic offering is PACS-GuardSM for the orthopedic environment, providing real-time 24/7 monitoring of critical system performance. PACS-Guard is a complete family of services designed to provide cost-effective, safe, reliable and efficient service of an orthopedic PACS system. PACS-Guard utilizes a proactive and remote approach to ensuring the highest level of service and support.
"We are dedicated to the unique needs of the orthopedic practice and Sectra's 15 years of experience in the PACS industry gives us a stable technological foundation for our orthopedic products," adds Brian Anderson.
Sectra continues to expand its presence in the US orthopedic market, with several new orthopedic practices going live with Sectra orthopedic PACS over the past few months. All of Sectra's orthopedic customers, both private clinics and orthopedic departments, will benefit from Sectra's ongoing upgrades, development and commitment to orthopedics.
"We deliver a "Whole Body Solution" approach to pre-operative planning, allowing the orthopedic surgeon to perform detailed planning for all major orthopedic procedures, in a digital environment," says Brian Anderson, General Manager Orthopedic PACS for Sectra North America.
Included in Sectra's orthopedic offering is PACS-GuardSM for the orthopedic environment, providing real-time 24/7 monitoring of critical system performance. PACS-Guard is a complete family of services designed to provide cost-effective, safe, reliable and efficient service of an orthopedic PACS system. PACS-Guard utilizes a proactive and remote approach to ensuring the highest level of service and support.
"We are dedicated to the unique needs of the orthopedic practice and Sectra's 15 years of experience in the PACS industry gives us a stable technological foundation for our orthopedic products," adds Brian Anderson.
Sectra continues to expand its presence in the US orthopedic market, with several new orthopedic practices going live with Sectra orthopedic PACS over the past few months. All of Sectra's orthopedic customers, both private clinics and orthopedic departments, will benefit from Sectra's ongoing upgrades, development and commitment to orthopedics.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments