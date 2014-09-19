© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Pegatron goes with Zuken

Taiwanese Design and Manufacturing Services (DMS) company, Pegatron, has built a new design environment centering on CR-8000 Design Force based on a technical partnership with Zuken.

Steven Huang, Senior Director RD Center-EA, SIM & CAE Division of Pegatron commented: “Previous CAD architecture had already become dated and we were encountering limitations in our ability to respond to new circuit board technologies, and in keeping up with the latest software technologies. We have nothing but high praise for the Zuken development team, who produced results through active efforts under Pegatron proprietary technical requirements, and the outstanding flexibility of CR-8000, which has enabled us to pursue expanded functionality on our own. We are confident that utilizing this data and transferring design data will help us to expand our company's business.”



Moving forward, Zuken will continue to serve as a technical partner to Pegatron by contributing towards further expansion of their contracted design and manufacturing service operations.