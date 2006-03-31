Electronics Production | March 31, 2006
Elekta acquires BMEI
Elekta has today signed a contract to acquire 80 percent equity of Beijing Medical Equipment Institute (BMEI) for USD 20 M in cash, contingent upon approval from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and other closing conditions.
BMEI is the largest domestic Chinese supplier of radiation therapy systems with an installed base of around 260 units, a strong R&D focus and a team of highly skilled engineers. BMEI, located in a modern facility in Changping, a suburb north of Beijing, was incorporated in 2000, having existed as a research and production institute since the late 1970's with close ties to many national institutions. The company is a domestic market leader with over 50 percent market share in its segment and annual revenue of around SEK 70 M.
“Our acquisition of BMEI should be seen as a part of the overall strategy to increase our presence in China and throughout Asia in terms of sales, marketing, manufacturing and R&D”, says Tomas Puusepp, President and CEO of Elekta. “Welcoming BMEI to the Elekta Group and adding around 150 new colleagues to the Elekta family, will give us a significantly stronger footprint on the fast growing Chinese market and an operation with good physical infrastructure in Beijing, a very competent R&D team with high skills in radiation technology and close relationships to leading Chinese universities with solid radiation research capabilities.”
