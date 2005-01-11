EMS providers back on track

McKinsey & Company´s study "Getting contract manufacturers back on track", states that EMS providers, just by making a few changes, can cash in on the upturn in the technology market.

Among other assertions McKinseys study finds that the EMS companies, during the downturn in the industry, was a bit too generous with their services without charging their costomers enough.



The few steps that gets the EMS companies back up on their feet are, according to pcb007.com:



1) basing capacity on realistic (not best-case) sales forecasts;



2) changing outdated pricing models;



3) demanding payment for everything they provide, including changes to orders from OEMs.