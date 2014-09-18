© robyn mackenzie dreamstime.com_pie

STATS ChipPAC updates Q3 estimate

STATS ChipPAC expects its net revenues for the third quarter of 2014 to be USD 398 million to USD 405 million, a decrease of approximately 1% to 3% compared to the second quarter of 2014.

The delay in wafer supply at several key customers has impacted the third quarter revenue as some demand has shifted out of the third quarter of 2014. In addition, the Company is experiencing a faster shift in demand from the high-end smartphone market space to the low-cost smartphone segment that has lower average selling price.



STATS ChipPAC further expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 20% to 23% of revenue and expects capital expenditure to be in the range of USD 165 million to USD 185 million in the third quarter of 2014, including approximately USD 80 million to USD 90 million for progressive construction of the new factory in Korea.