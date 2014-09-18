© blotty dreamstime.com

The growth continues for Elemaster

Elemaster Group projects a record turnover for the current fiscal year ending December 2014.

After having closed the first half of 2014 with an increase in sales of about 10% compared to the last fiscal year, the Group is projecting to close the FY2014 with total sales of about EUR 150 million. The company's booking has also been strong and has contributed to improve the book to bill ratio.



The main increase is coming from the consolidation of the extra European business, coming from the operations based in USA, China and India. And also from strong demand in some key sectors like railways and transportation in the European and global market.



“Our investments in the new global footprint are starting to pay back,” explains Gabriele Cogliati, president and CEO. “Both in term of getting new business volume and reaching of new international customers. We will continue to invest in the global market and in the excellence of operation in order to secure a bright future for the Elemaster Group.”