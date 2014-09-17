© lpkf

LPKF strengthens management for laser plastic welding

Markus König joins the management team of the LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Laser Plastic Welding business unit in Fürth as the new head of the Operations and Development divisions.

After studying mechanical engineering and specializing in production engineering, he worked as a management consultant, global supply chain director for a British filtration systems manufacturer, and CEO of the manufacturing subsidiary of a German machinery and equipment manufacturing company.