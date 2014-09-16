© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Pioneer to sell DJ equipment business to KKR

Japanese Pioneer is selling business relating to development, manufacturing and sale of DJ equipment to private equity firm KKR & Co LP for 59 billion yen (roughly USD550 million).

While Pioneer has continued until now to develop the DJ equipment business together with its core Car Electronics business, it concluded that it was most suitable to take on a partner that has the financial resources and know-how and will be able to share the same business vision as Pioneer in order to achieve its further growth.