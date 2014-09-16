© vladek dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 16, 2014
Huawei selects Cypress’s TrueTouch Gen5 for tablet
Huawei has selected the TrueTouch Gen5 capacitive touchscreen controller from Cypress Semiconductor Corp. for the MediaPad X1 tablet.
The new tablet employs the Gen5 TMA568 controller’s gloved finger tracking and hover support for its 7-inch touchscreen display. The feature enables users to operate the device even while wearing thick gloves, and it automatically switches between glove and finger tracking without requiring the user to change settings. The Gen5 solution’s “hover” support enables smart touchscreen solutions that anticipate the touch of a finger and enlarge content to make it easier to find and select.
“We are pleased to help Huawei design the MediaPad X1 tablet to stand out from the competition,” said Joe Montalbo, Vice President of the TrueTouch Business Unit at Cypress. “The MediaPad X1 offers an exceptional showcase for our flagship Gen5 TMA568 touchscreen solution and the differentiating features it enables. Our many TrueTouch design wins with Huawei provide excellent validation of the top performance and strong design support Cypress brings to our touchscreen customers worldwide.”
