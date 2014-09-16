© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Camtek receives new orders of approx USD 3 million

Camtek Ltd. has received new orders from one of the largest OSATs. These orders will be used for 2D and 3D inspection and metrology for Advanced Packaging semiconductor applications.

The installation of the new systems will be complete by the end of this quarter.



Ramy Langer, Vice President and Head of Camtek's Semiconductor Division, commented, “These new orders validate Camtek's accumulated experience in providing inspection and metrology for a wide range of bump types and sizes, including next generation bumps, used in the emerging advanced packaging market."



"Selling systems to this strategic customer positions usas a leader in both the 2D and 3D inspection and metrology spaces. Our product line provides these two advanced capabilities on the same platform. We are confident that we will continue to capitalize on the growth in the advanced packaging market segment," Mr. Langer conluded.