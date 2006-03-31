Anders appoints Caddy

Anders Electronics, the specialist supplier and designer of display solutions, has announced the appointment of Mike Caddy as the company's displays product manager.

Caddy – who has worked with Anders Electronics previously as a displays and single-board computers product specialist back in 1993 - brings almost 15 years' experience in the electronic displays marketplace. His overriding objective is to position Anders as a market leader in terms of customer service in the displays market in the UK and mainland Europe.



Prior to his appointment at Anders Electronics, Caddy has worked for several UK distributors including 2001 Electronics where he was responsible for introducing a new major TFT display franchise to the electronics industry.



In 1996, Caddy joined Trident Microsystems Ltd. as a member of the product management team. In September 2000, Trident became a part of Abacus Group plc, and Caddy was promoted to the position of marketing manager, a role that included developing marketing plans for new European subsidiaries.



Mike has also worked at queue management specialist Qm Group Ltd., developing marketing and product plans in preparation for an MBO.



Commenting on Caddy's appointment, Rob Anders, commercial director, Anders Electronics, says, “Anders recognises and acknowledges that the needs of customers are changing and, increasingly, the requirement is for sound technical support and coherent product ranges. Mike's range and depth of displays experience makes him the ideal candidate to ensure we give our customers what they want and we are delighted he has joined us.”



“Anders Electronics has already established itself as one of the leading display technology specialists and European distributors in the industry,” says Caddy. “To further strengthen this leadership position, we want to distinguish ourselves from our competitors by offering effective technical solutions and by extending our range of designer's aids and evaluation kits.”