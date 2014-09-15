© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Sparton Corporation names new CFO

Don Pearson has been appointed as Sparton Corporation's new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Pearson most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AMCOL International Corporation, a producer of specialty materials. Prior to joining AMCOL, Mr. Pearson was Vice President of Finance for the North American business unit of UPM-Kymmene Corporation.



“We are pleased to welcome Don to our Company,” said Cary Wood, President and CEO of Sparton. “Don has held several challenging financial leadership roles and has excelled in many diverse areas. He was part of an executive leadership team that developed and effectively executed their growth strategy to become a USD 1 billion revenue company, culminating in a merger with Mineral Technologies, Inc. earlier this year. Given our similar growth aspirations, he is distinctly qualified to serve as Sparton’s CFO and we are looking forward to leveraging his expertise for both the day-to-day financial operations of the Company and long-term strategic planning.”



Mr. Pearson replaces Mark Schlei who is leaving Sparton to pursue other career opportunities.