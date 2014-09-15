© bellemedia dreamstime.com

Scanfil changes the outlook for the year 2014

Due to better than expected profitability in the third quarter Scanfil plc changes its estimate of operating profit in 2014, estimating that the operating profit will amount to EUR 14,5 – 16,0 million.

Turnover is expected to increase by 11-18%, in line with the previous guidance.



Continued strong customer demand and improving operational performance among others contributed to the favourable development.



Scanfil previously estimated that in 2014, its turnover would increase by 11–18% and its operating profit would be EUR 13.0 – 15.0 million.