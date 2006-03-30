Almit to launch new solder paste at Nepcon

Almit mainly operating in Germany, U.K. and Japan will launch its new SAC soldering paste LFM-48 TM HP at Nepcon.

The new lead-free soldering paste LFM-48 TM HP, manufactured by Japanese Nihon, has a melting pint at 217 Celsius degrees and a liquidpoint at 220 Celsius degrees.



The Nihon LFM-48 TM HP SAC soldering paste is distributed in Europe in Sweden by VENSO Elektronik, in Finland by Teletekno, in France by Nouvel Ocean, in Germany by Almit GmbH and in U.K. by Almit Technology Ltd.