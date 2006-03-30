SMT & Inspection | March 30, 2006
ModusLink opens in France and Holland
ModusLink Corporation, a subsidiary of CMGI, Inc. announced that it has added two new solution centers to its European footprint to help companies achieve the full potential of their supply chain globalization strategies.
The two new solution centers in France and the Netherlands can facilitate end-to-end supply chain management for companies in a number of vertical technology industries, helping them to reach new regional customers and suppliers, while reducing the cost, time to market and risk associated with global production and distribution.
Demand for ModusLink's supply chain services and solutions in Europe continues to grow with the recent addition of several new clients in the Communications, Computer Entertainment and Electronic Manufacturing Services industries. The increased demand also includes expansion of business with existing customers, such as Kodak, one of the world's most recognized brands in digital and traditional imaging, which is being serviced out of ModusLink's new Paris facility.
"By expanding our presence in key European markets, ModusLink provides companies with the resources, tools and proven processes they need to penetrate new markets," said Joseph C. Lawler, President and Chief Executive Officer of CMGI. "Geographic boundaries that once hampered trade are giving way under the pressure to achieve global operating excellence. ModusLink is committed to simplifying the complexities of supply chain globalization for its clients and our strategically located facilities around the world help companies get closer to regional customers, respond with agility to global market dynamics, and eliminate redundancy and waste."
ModusLink's Paris, France solution center provides approximately 25,000 sq. ft. (2500 square meters) of operating space to meet increased demand for services in the region. Kodak leverage's ModusLink's supply chain expertise, and strategically-located Paris facility, for materials planning, sourcing, and product packaging activities. The address of the new facility is 23 allée du 1er mai, 77183 Croissy Beaubourg, Marne LaVallée France.
The Putten solution center in the Netherlands offers approximately 100,000 sq. ft. (10.000 square meters) of operating space and was opened to support growing demand for services in the area. The Netherlands has become a popular manufacturing destination for many U.S. companies due to the country's strong transportation infrastructure, tax-friendly regime and open trade and investment policies. According to FirstGov.gov, the U.S. government's official knowledge portal, an estimated 60% of U.S. companies have chosen to locate their European distribution centers in the Netherlands. With the new Putten facility located only 24 to 48 hours from 95% of the destinations in the European Union, ModusLink is able to help companies expedite time to market, reduce transportation costs, improve operating efficiency and lower total supply chain costs.
Both facilities are currently operational and will deliver a broad range of forward supply chain services, including design and consulting, demand and materials planning, sourcing and procurement, inventory management, assembly and packaging, and fulfillment to clients; in addition to reverse supply chain services, including returns management, product repair, asset management and disposition, and spares and parts management and fulfillment.
