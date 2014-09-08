© viscom

Danfoss Silicon Power inspects with Viscom AOI/AXI

Danfoss Silicon Power GmbH, based in Flensburg, Germany, has supplemented its existing Viscom X8051 with additional X7056BO combo-systems for wire bond inspection.

Danfoss Silicon Power is a subsidiary of the Danish Danfoss Group that delivers power modules for frequency converters to customers from the industrial, automotive and renewable energy sectors, among other products. The company’s recent purchase was made due to the growing automotive business and its increasing demands.



Currently, Danfoss Silicon Power is running four Viscom X7056BO systems that combine X-ray and AOI inspection in one system.



"In the manufacture of our products, X-ray and automatic optical inspections are a matter of course," says Torsten Hansen, Manager Production Equipment at Danfoss Silicon Power. "We continually check all technical processes throughout series production." The company inspects every single wire bond with AOI, and all active components with X-ray inspection. For bond processes, there is an additional 100 percent visual inspection.”



"First we wanted to settle on two separate machines: one AOI and one X-ray inspection system," reports Torsten Hansen. "Until we determined that with Viscom, both technologies can be integrated very well."



The X7056BO inspects the path of the wire in wire bond connections with AOI. The inspection system recognizes the bond feet and uses them to analyse how the wire must lie. During the process, position, form, tail length and bond tool imprints on the bond feet are analysed along with other features. Glossy surfaces and a straight-line wire path are the essential parameters for the wire. Danfoss Silicon Power deploys X-ray inspection on solder surfaces beneath the active components for interfering surfaces. Pores, resulting from inclusions of liquid or air, are typical defects.