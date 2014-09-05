© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Koh Young America appoints sales manager

Juan Arango has been appointed Sales Manager at Koh Young America, effective September 1, 2014.

In his new position, Juan will oversee the Koh Young America sales team for the Eastern, Southern and Central US, Canada, and Mexico territories. Koh Young America (KYA) is a leading provider of 3D measurement and inspection equipment (AOI and SPI) for the global circuit board assembly and semiconductor markets.





In making the announcement, Harry H. Yun, General Manager of Koh Young America, Inc. said, “Juan brings two decades of management experience ranging from growing companies to premium brands in the SMT industry, in both sales and service management positions. His broad experience, plus his demonstrated knowledge and insight in marketing, will be a great asset to Koh Young, and we look forward to working with him.” Juan also has experience in sales management for territories in Latin America. Juan earned his MBA at the University of South Florida. David Suh, who has been serving as America’s Sales Manager, will return to the Service Group to resume his role as Technical Expert.