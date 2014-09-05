© evertiq Electronics Production | September 05, 2014
Hitachi leaves SMT - Yamaha takes the wheel
Hitachi High-Tech has decided to withdraw from the chip mounter business, which is part of the Electronic Device Systems segment. In conjunction with this the company has reached an agreement to transfer assets related to the business to Yamaha Motor.
Within the Hitachi High-Tech Group, the wholly owned subsidiary Hitachi High-Tech Instruments Co., Ltd. (Hitachi High-Tech Instruments) has been responsible for the development, manufacture, and servicing of chip mounters and peripheral equipment since 2003, while Hitachi High-Tech has been responsible for sales, strengthening the foundation of the chip mounter business as well as increasing the competitiveness of the products.
However, this sector has been experiencing a harsh business environment for some time, affected by a slump in the PC and digital appliance markets and slowing growth in the high-end mobile devices market. Hitachi High-Tech has been conducting continuous structural reforms in the chip mounter business, but has now judged that it will be too difficult to improve its performance, resulting in the decision to withdraw from the business.
Hitachi High-Tech will aim to complete its withdrawal by the end of March 2015. The company has concluded an Agreement on the Transfer of Assets with Yamaha Motor, regarding the assets of the business, under which some of the assets will be transferred on February 1, 2015. Hitachi High-Tech will also cooperate with Yamaha Motor to provide servicing for the products.
