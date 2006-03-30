Silver prices on record levels

The prices on Silver is now on a record level. By the closing on the Silver market last night the price on Silver passed $11 per uns. This is the highest price level for Silver in 22 years.

Since the beginning of 2005 the Silver price has risen about 60%. Contributing causes named are a general rise in the raw material business but also the speculations about a possible establishment of a stock market traded silver fund which is expected to be approved in short by the American department SEC.



It is yet uncertain whether the price increase on Silver will have any effect on the prices of silver containing alloys used in the electronics industry.