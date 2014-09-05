© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric to strengthen FA services in India

Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. has begun operating, effective immediately, a new center to provide factory-automation (FA) services in Ahmedabad with the Indian state of Gujarat.

The Ahmedabad FA Center will support the ongoing expansion of Mitsubishi Electric's FA business in India, which is targeting sales of INR 8.9 billion, or USD 146 million, by the fiscal year ending in March 2016.



The Center will offer FA product training, technical consultation, solutions and training support for the engineering personnel of its customers. FA product servicing operations in the Gujarat area had been handled by the Pune FA Center, which was established in January 2012, and by local partners. The Ahmedabad FA Center, one of five such centers that Mitsubishi Electric now has in India.



Ahmedabad, which has a robust economy and substantial infrastructure, is aggressively attracting outside investment. The area's increasing number of Japanese manufacturers and automotive companies in general are envisioned stimulating demand for FA products and a wide range of related services.