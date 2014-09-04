© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

Xplore Technologies receives military order

Xplore Technologies, manufacturer of rugged tablets, has received a million dollar plus purchase order as part of an ongoing military program.

This purchase order is a follow on to previous orders for iX104C5M ultra-rugged Windows tablets that will be utilized for data collection in the field.



“We are pleased to announce this latest order that will support this multi-agency program,” stated Philip S. Sassower, Xplore’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our ultra-rugged iX104C5M tablet computer with its combination of processing power, ruggedization and security features make it the device of choice for this military field application.”



“This order is the latest in a series of purchase orders from this U.S. military program involving the delivery of several thousand devices,” stated Mark Holleran, Xplore’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We believe Xplore’s ultra-rugged tablet solution is the best tablet for use in military deployments - whether supporting special operations, managing workflows on the flight line or delivering real-time data to mobile field units.”