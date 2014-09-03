© evertiq

Printca Graphic to close Danish facility

As a result of the chemical fire in early July, Printca Graphic A/S has decided to close the Danish manufacturing facility.

With the approvals held it means that the business will face a major challenge to become fully operational within a time scale that would satisfy the needs of our customers.



The company states that it will ensure that customers will be supported throughout the closure by its UK facility.



Just a couple of weeks ago, the company announced that it had entered the final stage in refurbishing the facility. But now the company has made the decision to close up shop.