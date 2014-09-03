© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Flextronics signs with Norwegian Thin Film

Norwegian Thin Film Electronics has entered into a partnership with EMS provider Flextronics, thus expanding the Flextronics Open Innovation Platform offering.

As part of the agreement, Flextronics will further expand its Open Innovation Platform with the addition of Thinfilm's technology, and offer Thinfilm's printed electronics products and solutions - including rewritable memory, integrated smart label systems, and printed NFC tags - to its customers.



"Flextronics is well-known for its unique ability to provide innovative technology, design and manufacturing solutions for businesses across a range of industries," said Jennifer Ernst, executive vice president, sales and business development, at Thinfilm. "We believe our relationship with Flextronics will help us extend the reach of our printed electronics products and solutions to new customers, partners, and industries."



"Flextronics is committed to providing and investing in the latest technologies to help our customers compete and innovate faster," said Anita Ganti, vice president of global technology at Flextronics. "Printable electronics and Thinfilm enable a wave of new innovative products and solutions for our customers and we see great value in partnering with Thinfilm to expand our Open Innovation Platform offering."