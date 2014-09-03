© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Rockwell Collins appoints Jeff MacLauchlan SVP

Rockwell Collins has appointed Jeffrey D. MacLauchlan as senior vice president, Corporate Development, for the company, effective Sept. 15, 2014.

MacLauchlan will succeed Dr. Barry Abzug, who has announced his intent to retire in December.



“Jeff’s broad business background, including his strong focus in corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions, will be especially beneficial as we actively pursue our long-term global growth strategy,” said Rockwell Collins CEO and President Kelly Ortberg. “We're grateful for the outstanding service that Barry has provided, and we certainly wish him the best.”



MacLauchlan will be responsible for the company’s corporate strategy, merger/acquisition and joint venture, investor relations, enterprise communications and intellectual property functions. He comes to Rockwell Collins after a 30-year career at Lockheed Martin Corporation and Martin Marietta.



In his most recent role as vice president, Corporate Development for Lockheed Martin, MacLauchlan focused on supporting the company’s strategy through investments, technology commercialization, acquisitions and divestitures, and strategic ventures. He also served as vice president, Finance and Business Operations, for the company’s Information Systems and Global Services business sector, as well as vice president, Financial Strategies, for the corporation, among other roles.