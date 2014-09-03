© evertiq

JLT delivers rugged mobile computers to Poland

JLT has completed the delivery of over 70 rugged mobile computers and modems for an EU-funded project to upgrade the wireless communication system at Baltic Container Terminal Gdynia (BCT).

“A shipping port presents many challenges for information technology,” commented Peter Lundgren, Sales Director Europe, JLT Mobile Computers. “The equipment was required to form a critical part of a reliable infrastructure using dual 3G connectivity, supporting seamless crossover between the networks.”



Bidding for the project was open to all but only a small number of providers were confident they were able to meet the strict requirements put in place by the EU. The project was required to replace out-dated narrow-band technology.



“The main challenge in a project like this is in providing equipment that works reliably in such a tough environment and delivers the performance including wireless coverage throughout the port,” explained Tomas Girdzevičius, MD, Autepra. “By selecting JLT’s VERSO 12 rugged mobile computers and the JLT jLink rugged modem, we were more than able to meet that challenge and provide the required five year warranty with confidence. With JLT the customer can expect long-term proctection for its investment.”