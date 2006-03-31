Lead free rework system from Zevac

Zevac have expanded the ONYX programme by introducing the new ONYX 25.

Awarded the prestigious 2006 reddot Design Award, this machine is specified to surpass all lead free requirements with features such as:

- Underboard preheat of 3500W over 300 x 300 mm, expandable to 7000W over 300 x 600 mm

- Programmable, closed loop flow controlled air/N2 gas with 2000W heater

- Underboard and component forced air cooling providing rapid temperature reduction after reflow



When repairing mixed technology boards, all remnants of lead based solder must be removed to prevent cross-contamination. This is achieved with a head mounted site solder removal nozzle.



When handling flip chips with 200 micron bump spacing or even 01005 components, extreme sensitivity is required in placement. The ONYX 25 has using force sensors monitoring the entire work table allowing process steps to be controlled by a minimum of 0.1N force. Components up to 75 x 75 mm can be handled.



The MFOV (Multiple Field Of View) Optics are sealed and need no calibration or maintenance. Self calibration and low maintenance is ensured with the use of linear motors, glass encoders and DC stepper motors, all powered through FireWire electronics. The motorised, programmable vision system has a field of view that can zoom from 3 x 3 mm to 30 x 30 mm.



The machine frame is from a solid casting ensuing complete stability and movement resolutions down to one micron.