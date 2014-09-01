© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

BB Electronics: “We’re keeping the positive trend in 2014”

​Creativity is a key ingredient to success and has recently resulted in a partnership with RTX. Thus, competitive automated robot production in BB Electronics’ facility in Denmark is now possible.

A strengthened BB Electronics has set sails to increase customer focus and hereby turnover and market share. The EMS Company located in Horsens, Denmark is executing according to plan and is now taking the next step towards driving progress.



With the results for the 2nd quarter of 2014 BB Electronics has successfully carried through last part of the turnaround strategy initiated back in 2012.



To support our customers’ increased orientation towards the market – comprising increased competitiveness and growth – LEAN has been implemented in the administrative processes on top of the already applied LEAN principles in the production facilities. As a result, the site in Suzhou is now handling many tasks which were earlier conducted out of Horsens.



The new setup has, amongst others, resulted in an agreement with RTX to establish production in BB Electronics’ facilities in Horsens via automated robot technology. The key is flexibility and to constantly strive for a more efficient and productive manufacturing and service environment.



On the bottom-line BB Electronics expects black figures in both 2014 and going forward. Progression in the sales pipeline, increased utilization of the modernized facilities.