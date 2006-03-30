Zevac upgrades the Onyx 29

Pursuing their ideal of zero maintenance and zero calibration, Zevac have upgraded the underboard preheater on the ONYX 29.

Part of the increasing ONYX range, the ONYX 29 is a semi automatic rework system capable of reworking any smd currently on the market. An essential step in the rework process is that of preheating boards with minimal temperature difference across board area. The key to success is the preheater.



The ONYX 29 Preheater employs Thick Film Heating Technology. The overall area is covered by four concentric rectangular thick film heaters, providing a uniform thermal profile and eliminating hot and cold spots. With more rapid heat up, more precise control and less thermal lag than conventional IR systems, this zero maintenance preheater is the ideal choice for the ONYX. A maximum of 6000W can be radiated – more than sufficient for lead free rework.