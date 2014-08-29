© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Saab provides next-gen vehicle simulators to Norway

Saab has been awarded a contract from the Norwegian Army for development and serial deliveries of the new generation GAMER vehicle simulators (a dual-simulator training system).

“Norway is an important market for Saab. We will deliver a very advanced military training system for vehicles that will have the best training effect.” says Henrik Höjer, Head of Saab Training & Simulation.



The BT46 two-way simulator is a system, that can be adapted to meet a variation of needs. A two-way simulator has the ability to simulate the ballistics and time of flight of a projectile in real time, with a high level of precision and simultaneously give immediate and realistic feedback to the gunner and the target.



Saab has supplied live training equipment for the Norwegian Combat Training Center in Rena since 2003 and this order will enhance their training capabilities for live training.