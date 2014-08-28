© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Gunnebo acquires security services company in Mexico

The Gunnebo Security Group has signed an agreement with the owners of Mexican security services company, Diseños Inteligentes de Seguridad S.A de C.V (Dissamex), to acquire all shares in the company.

Dissamex provides nationwide electronic security services to the banking, retail and industrial sectors.



The acquisition adds to the small service operation Gunnebo established in Mexico in 2010 and gives the Group a market-leading position within electronic security services to banks.



“The acquisition of Dissamex is in line with Gunnebo’s strategic agenda to move the Group’s point of gravity and focus on growth markets within the security sector,” says Gunnebo’s President and CEO, Per Borgvall. “As the second largest economy in Latin America, Mexico is clearly a very interesting market for us and this acquisition will allow us to create a strong platform in the country from which to introduce other offerings from our portfolio of security solutions.”



Dissamex will be consolidated in Gunnebo’s accounts from September 1, 2014 and will have a positive impact on the Group’s result for the year.