© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Texcel supports FastTrack with bag tag technology

UK-based EMS-provider, Texcel Technology, has entered into a partnership with FastTrack company in the development of their electronics bag tag system, eTag and eTrack.

Utilising Texcel’s expertise in electronic assembly and new product introduction the companies successfully manufactured a large number of trial units, and are now proceeding to a pre-production batch in advance of volume production planned for next year.



Gilbert Tuplin, FastTrack’s Head of Supply Chain said the working relationship we have with the team at Texcel has proved invaluable for our business. Enabling us to take our ideas from the drawing board all the way through to a product that is suitable for mass production. As we enter the next phase of the product development process we will inevitably have some more challenges, however I am confident that in collaboration with Texcel we will overcome them together and achieve our end goals for this project.



These two clever devices can either work together or independently. The eTrack makes use of GSM, GPS and Bluetooth technology, which enables it to be tracked by a smartphone and is placed inside the luggage, while eTag also utilises Bluetooth and includes two e-ink displays. Passengers can link the eTag and eTrack devices to their account, so when they check-in online, the permanent bag tag will be automatically updated within just five seconds. The tag communicates with the outside world via the eTrack device, and directly with smart-phones using Bluetooth

eTag & eTrack work together to take away stress and speed up the process of travelling with check-in luggage. eTag is an electronic baggage label that displays destination barcodes, while eTrack lets passengers and airlines track baggage wherever it goes.