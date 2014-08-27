© 3quarks dreamstime.com

Benchmark's revenues up 18% YoY

During the second quarter, Benchmark Electronics recorded revenues of USD 717 million, an increase of 12% from the previous quarter in 2014, and an increase of 18% from Q2 in 2013.

“we executed very well during the quarter. Our continued focus on operational excellence enabled results for the second quarter to exceed our expectations as we convert our robust pipeline of new programs,” said Gayla J. Delly, President and CEO. “The solid quarter demonstrates the level of performance we can achieve at current demand levels and provides visibility into our future potential as we continue to accelerate our pace and efficiency in new program introductions.”



The company's Net income landed on USD 22 million, up from 19 million in the previous quarter and up from USD 8 million in Q2 in 2013.



Operating margin was 3.8% during the second quarter of 2014, which is an increase from 3.5% in Q1 of 2014, and an increase from 2.1% back in Q2 in 2013.