© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Obducat receives order from University in China

Obducat, a manufacturer of lithography solutions based on nanoimprint lithography (NIL), has signed a contract concerning the supply of an EITRE 6 NIL system to University of Science and Technology of China (USTC).

The order value is EUR 400'000, which was included in the order take in Q2 reporting.



The EITRE system will be installed in the Center for Micro- and Nanoscale Research and Fabrication, which is sponsored by USTC since 2010 and construction began in 2012. USTC is considered one of the top Universities in China and the Center is also one of the most important projects for USTC during the twelfth 5 year plan.



The Center has a 1'200 square meter clean room to be used for micro- and nanofabrication and characterization. The first phase of investment in equipment purchase is RMB 40 million and the second will be RMB 50 million. The plan is to create a public research platform for energy, information technology, medicine and environment in USTC. The Center will be one of the top facilities in China for public micro- and nanoresearch and fabrication.



The EITRE 6 NIL system to University of Science and Technology of China system will be delivered during the fourth quarter this year.