August 27, 2014
PartnerTech Inc. partners for "Made in America" initiative
PartnerTech Inc., a subsidiary of PartnerTech AB, has entered into a new partnership with Impact Cryotherapy offering U.S. designed and manufactured whole body cryotherapy system.
PartnerTech Inc. provided the “Made in America” manufacturing solution that Impact Cryotherapy sought, along with success in providing scalable, nimble, and responsive capabilities.
According to Impact Cryotherapy CEO, Richard Otto, “Increasing requests for a whole-body cryotherapy system manufactured in the U.S. led us to PartnerTech. The ability to scale production according to demand and the strategic location hit the mark for us. The relationship with the entire team has been conducted professionally, offering the flexibility needed as we ramp up our production.”
“Businesses that manufacture in the United States find advantages in cost control as well as better service to customers. We look forward to serving Impact Cryotherapy with manufacturing solutions that suit their needs specifically for speed-to-market and flexibility in ramping up production to match the demand in the market,” says Gary Bruce, President and Managing Director of PartnerTech Inc.
