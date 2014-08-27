© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Graphic Plc chooses Ucamco's Integr8tor

Following an evaluation period, Graphic Plc has chosen to fully implement Ucamco's Integr8tor tools for its automatic customer data input and analysis software.

Integr8tor creates analysis reports that will be linked to Graphic's quotation system PCP from Softwires Ltd. Another advantage is the automatic creation of a "ready" CAM job that increases consistency to Graphic's data input channel and allows Graphic to highlight any data or DFM issues and to respond to her customers.



During the evaluation the "tailoring" of Graphic's special requirements has already started. Included in the Integr8tor project at Graphic is a further development of additional tools that will expand the capabilities over the next few months.