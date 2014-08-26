© mikael-damkier-dreamstime.com

Lagercrantz acquires Load Indicator AB

Group has acquired all shares in the Swedish company Load Indicator AB.

Load Indicator is a niche company that for over 30 years has designed and manufactured load cells, force sensors and torque sensors for measuring applications to Swedish manufacturing industry. The company has its operations in Gothenburg and generates total annual sales of approximately SEK 30 million with good profitability.



"Load Indicator is a company with a leading position in its market niche in Sweden. The business has for several years displayed a stable performance and has been developing well. The company will become a new, strong and independent unit within the Communications division", says Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO of Lagercrantz Group.



Bo Alexén, CEO of Load Indicator: "With Lagercrantz as owner, we get a long-term owner that shares our view of the company's potential as well as our values. With Lagercrantz as owner I feel very confident for the future. "



Load Indicator will form part of the Lagercrantz Communications division as from August 2014. The acquisition is expected to generate a small positive addition to the Group's earnings per share on an annual basis.