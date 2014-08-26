© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

JOT Automation signs distribution agreement with WKK

JOT Automation and WKK Distribution, a distributor of electronic capital equipment, materials and services in Asia, have today signed a 3-year distribution agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, WKK Distribution will act as a lead distributor of JOT Automation products for Asia-Pacific. The partnership will focus on JOT Odd Shape Assembly Cell, JOT Router, JOT Tiny Test Handler, JOT G3 Final Tester, JOT M10 Functional Test Solution, JOT IDeA, JOT Vision Inspection Cell and material handling products.



"We know that manufacturing in China and Asia will require a great deal of automation in order to keep the leadership position also in the future. Because of this partnership, we are very confident that both WKK Distribution and JOT Automation will be very successful. It's the right partnership at the right time," emphasises Hamed Hassan El-Abd, CEO, WKK Distribution.



“It is an honour to partner with a company like WKK Distribution, JOT could not have a better partner for winning over the Asian market. WKK is well positioned, a global-scale player. We are looking forward to great business opportunities for both companies from this agreement since fully-automated manufacturing will take its place,” says Matti Leirimaa, General Manager, JOT Automation Beijing.



“More importantly, our partnership will instantly benefit our end-customers, electronics device manufacturers, by speeding up the time to market and bringing economies of scale.”