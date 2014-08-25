© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

IMI establishes metro Detroit office

EMS-provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), has established a sales presence in metropolitan Detroit to better serve automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in North America.

IMI is opening the Detroit office as its first focused effort on serving the U.S. automotive and truck markets. The company recognises Detroit as an important part of its continued growth strategy, which has included establishing a global manufacturing and engineering footprint that spans North America, Europe, and Asia.



IMI President and CEO Arthur Tan said, "The Detroit sales office is testimony to our steadfast commitment to better serve OEMs in the automotive segment. As a key EMS player in the global automotive market, we understand Detroit's historic and continued role in shaping the auto industry, and we look forward to becoming a part of this important community."



The office, located in Rochester Hills, will help IMI's U.S. customers gain access to its global capabilities focused on advanced manufacturing, value engineering, testing and volume production. Parry Tillison, Regional Sales Manager-North America, has more than 25 years of experience in developing business globally in the automotive, heavy truck, construction, and agriculture industries, and will head the new Detroit sales unit.



IMI Introduces Director of North American Sales



Beyond Detroit, IMI also has named David Chavez Director of North American sales. Chavez joins the company to lead sales teams to help customers reduce costs, risks, and time-to-market. Previously, he was director of sales-USA for Season Group and director of sales for ESCO IMG.