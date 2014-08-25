© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 25, 2014
Mycronic delivers dual head MY200DX-14 to QPE
Having used Mycronic products for 15 years, Quality Precision Electronics (QPE) recently purchased a new generation MY200DX-14 machine.
The new piece of equipment is set to boost the company's production capacity and improve their already outstanding lead times.
Quality Precision Electronics Ltd (QPE) is a PCB manufacturer and turnkey solution provider to a range of blue chip companies in sectors including oil and gas, satellite communications, railway communications, diving and subsea acoustics, as well as IC development and laser products, and military electronics.
“We've been using Mycronic for a long time, and our first machine was a second-hand TP9 which, for the time was an excellent performer,” recalled Jim Bruce, Operations Director at QPE. “We then moved on to the MY100 in 2011. So purchasing the MY200DX-14 machine was, for us, a logical progression”, he said.
“As we were already familiar with Mycronic equipment, implementing the new pick-and-place high-precision MY200DX was, for us, a particularly cost-effective upgrade.
“The machines Mycronic supplies are highly versatile and we opted for the dual head option due to ever growing demand from our customers,” explained Mark Anderson, Operations Manager at QPE. “As our business grew, there was a greater demand for short lead times. The twin head machine can handle up to 40,000 placements per hour; this gives us a great yield and helps us stand out from other PCB manufacturers. What makes Mycronic an excellent partner to work with is the level of customer service the company offers. Implementation went very smoothly and on the few occasions that we did have problems the friendly maintenance team sorted them out very quickly,” Anderson added.
Bruce initially opted for purchasing Mycronic machines after having experienced first hand their reliability while working in Scandinavia for a high-precision electronics company.
“The team at QPE was so impressed with the machine's capabilities and the after-service they received that they ended up recommending Mycronic to their partners”, enthused Jason Gross, Group Technical Director at Mycronic UK, Benelux and Russia. “Our customer care doesn't just stop after the installation has been made. We continually look after our clients and iron out any issues that may come up after they have purchased the machine,” he finished.
