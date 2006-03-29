Solectron plant earn IPC RoHS cert

Solectron Corporation announced that IPC - Association Connecting Electronics Industries(R) has awarded Solectron's Charlotte, North Carolina, facility with certification for its Restrictions on Hazardous Materials (RoHS) Lead Free Electronics Assembly Process Capability. Solectron is the first tier one electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firm worldwide to receive IPC's RoHS certification for one of its sites.



"IPC's certification of Solectron Charlotte is another validation of Solectron's RoHS readiness preparation to help ensure our sites worldwide are able to meet RoHS requirements for OEMs," said Dave Purvis, Chief Technical Officer, Solectron. "The internal process used by Solectron Charlotte to earn IPC certification is the same process used at all of our sites around the world."



Solectron Charlotte was the beta test site for IPC's new IPC RoHS Lead Free Process Capability Program. IPC plans a full rollout of this program in early April. Solectron Charlotte successfully completed the audit program by demonstrating the processes necessary to be capable of producing lead-free assemblies in complying with the RoHS directive.



"IPC has established a rigorous process for certifying manufacturing processes to help companies prepare for the European Union's RoHS requirements," said John Kania, director of industry programs, IPC. "IPC provides a thorough assessment that includes systems, controls, procedures, deployment, training and on-going capability assessments to meet the needs of building compliant RoHS products. Solectron is the first global EMS company to have one of its sites certified by IPC."