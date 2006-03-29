Electronics Production | March 29, 2006
Solectron plant earn IPC RoHS cert
Solectron Charlotte First Tier One EMS Site Worldwide to Earn IPC RoHS Certification; Certification Validates Solectron's Internal RoHS Preparedness Processes.
Solectron Corporation announced that IPC - Association Connecting Electronics Industries(R) has awarded Solectron's Charlotte, North Carolina, facility with certification for its Restrictions on Hazardous Materials (RoHS) Lead Free Electronics Assembly Process Capability. Solectron is the first tier one electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firm worldwide to receive IPC's RoHS certification for one of its sites.
"IPC's certification of Solectron Charlotte is another validation of Solectron's RoHS readiness preparation to help ensure our sites worldwide are able to meet RoHS requirements for OEMs," said Dave Purvis, Chief Technical Officer, Solectron. "The internal process used by Solectron Charlotte to earn IPC certification is the same process used at all of our sites around the world."
Solectron Charlotte was the beta test site for IPC's new IPC RoHS Lead Free Process Capability Program. IPC plans a full rollout of this program in early April. Solectron Charlotte successfully completed the audit program by demonstrating the processes necessary to be capable of producing lead-free assemblies in complying with the RoHS directive.
"IPC has established a rigorous process for certifying manufacturing processes to help companies prepare for the European Union's RoHS requirements," said John Kania, director of industry programs, IPC. "IPC provides a thorough assessment that includes systems, controls, procedures, deployment, training and on-going capability assessments to meet the needs of building compliant RoHS products. Solectron is the first global EMS company to have one of its sites certified by IPC."
"IPC's certification of Solectron Charlotte is another validation of Solectron's RoHS readiness preparation to help ensure our sites worldwide are able to meet RoHS requirements for OEMs," said Dave Purvis, Chief Technical Officer, Solectron. "The internal process used by Solectron Charlotte to earn IPC certification is the same process used at all of our sites around the world."
Solectron Charlotte was the beta test site for IPC's new IPC RoHS Lead Free Process Capability Program. IPC plans a full rollout of this program in early April. Solectron Charlotte successfully completed the audit program by demonstrating the processes necessary to be capable of producing lead-free assemblies in complying with the RoHS directive.
"IPC has established a rigorous process for certifying manufacturing processes to help companies prepare for the European Union's RoHS requirements," said John Kania, director of industry programs, IPC. "IPC provides a thorough assessment that includes systems, controls, procedures, deployment, training and on-going capability assessments to meet the needs of building compliant RoHS products. Solectron is the first global EMS company to have one of its sites certified by IPC."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments