© patrick-allen-dreamstime.com

Kitron AS awarded the EN9100:2009 Certificate

Kitron ASbased in Arendal, Norway, and a subsidiary of Kitron ASA, has achived its certification according to the EN9100:2009 aerospace industry quality standard.

The certification is a consequence of Kitron's commitments to meet the strict, complex demands of the defence and aerospace industry.



EN9100 is the internationally recognised quality standard developed by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) for the aerospace market. The EN9100 incorporates additional requirements to emphasize the importance of project management, supplier selection, risk management and configuration management.



"As a long-term electronic manufacturing service supplier, Kitron knows how to live up to the increasingly demanding requirements from the market. The award of EN9100 demonstrates the ability to provide products meeting customer and regulatory requirements consistently", says Dag Songedal, Interim CEO of Kitron ASA.



Kitron is now prepared to provide electronic manufacturing services for customers in markets where EN9100 is mandatory for suppliers.