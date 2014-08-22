© evertiq

Neways Micro Electronics Wuxi ISO 13485 certified

Neways Micro Electronics (Wuxi), a 100 % subsidiary of the Neways group, has now been certified to the medical ISO 13485 standard.

Last year the company achieved the automotive ISO TS 16949 certification. These certifications fit within a programme of Neways Micro Electronics BV to offer qualified solutions to its automotive and medical customers, both for the development and subsequent the production of these products within its Chinese subsidiary, especially aimed at lower and midsized volumes.



Through this programme Neways is able to offer the best of two worlds: act locally, fast, flexible and adequately to fulfill development requirements for western-European market players, whereas at the same time offer a state-of-the-art, high quality production location in Asia, wherein more labourintensive products can be produced cost-effective for both the Chinese as well as the European markets.