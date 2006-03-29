Anglia appoints Dave Gale as FAE

Anglia has announced the appointment of David Gale as a specialist field applications engineer, dedicated to supporting the Power Integrations product range.

At the same time the company has expanded its laboratory facilities to provide the technical team with the most up-to-date equipment to assist customers with their design projects.



Prior to joining Anglia, David was an Electronics Development Manager with AEA Technology Battery Systems Ltd. where he specialised in the design of battery management circuitry, including battery protection circuitry, charger circuits, fuel gauge circuits and battery test circuitry. He has both a HND and a BSc in Electronics. In his early career David worked with Acorn Computers and subsequently with Prism Instruments and Cambridge Medical Equipments. In addition to skills in analogue and digital circuit design, battery management systems and in linear and switched mode power supplies, he also has experience in the design of microprocessor and embedded systems and in C/C++ programming.



David has received full product training from Power Integrations' engineers, and his new brief is to provide Anglia's customers with a high level of design-in support on power projects.

Chris Muir, Power Integrations' regional sales manager for Northern Europe, commented, “David is just the right type of engineer to be supporting us in the field - he has a wealth of experience in power supply and battery management design, and has already demonstrated a high level of level of commitment to helping customers design with our products. His appointment is a further indication that our partnership with Anglia should be mutually beneficial.”



To assist the technical team, Anglia's in-house laboratory facilities now include a transformer prototyping facility and a fully equipped applications laboratory for supporting the design of prototype power supply systems. Combining Power Integrations products with those from Anglia's other principals, including ferrite and inductive component manufacturer Kaschke, allows Anglia to fulfil an entire power supply bill of materials (BoM) and thus help OEMs rationalise their supplier networks and ease logistics.