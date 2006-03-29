Electronics Production | March 29, 2006
Anglia appoints Dave Gale as FAE
Anglia has announced the appointment of David Gale as a specialist field applications engineer, dedicated to supporting the Power Integrations product range.
At the same time the company has expanded its laboratory facilities to provide the technical team with the most up-to-date equipment to assist customers with their design projects.
Prior to joining Anglia, David was an Electronics Development Manager with AEA Technology Battery Systems Ltd. where he specialised in the design of battery management circuitry, including battery protection circuitry, charger circuits, fuel gauge circuits and battery test circuitry. He has both a HND and a BSc in Electronics. In his early career David worked with Acorn Computers and subsequently with Prism Instruments and Cambridge Medical Equipments. In addition to skills in analogue and digital circuit design, battery management systems and in linear and switched mode power supplies, he also has experience in the design of microprocessor and embedded systems and in C/C++ programming.
David has received full product training from Power Integrations' engineers, and his new brief is to provide Anglia's customers with a high level of design-in support on power projects.
Chris Muir, Power Integrations' regional sales manager for Northern Europe, commented, “David is just the right type of engineer to be supporting us in the field - he has a wealth of experience in power supply and battery management design, and has already demonstrated a high level of level of commitment to helping customers design with our products. His appointment is a further indication that our partnership with Anglia should be mutually beneficial.”
To assist the technical team, Anglia's in-house laboratory facilities now include a transformer prototyping facility and a fully equipped applications laboratory for supporting the design of prototype power supply systems. Combining Power Integrations products with those from Anglia's other principals, including ferrite and inductive component manufacturer Kaschke, allows Anglia to fulfil an entire power supply bill of materials (BoM) and thus help OEMs rationalise their supplier networks and ease logistics.
Prior to joining Anglia, David was an Electronics Development Manager with AEA Technology Battery Systems Ltd. where he specialised in the design of battery management circuitry, including battery protection circuitry, charger circuits, fuel gauge circuits and battery test circuitry. He has both a HND and a BSc in Electronics. In his early career David worked with Acorn Computers and subsequently with Prism Instruments and Cambridge Medical Equipments. In addition to skills in analogue and digital circuit design, battery management systems and in linear and switched mode power supplies, he also has experience in the design of microprocessor and embedded systems and in C/C++ programming.
David has received full product training from Power Integrations' engineers, and his new brief is to provide Anglia's customers with a high level of design-in support on power projects.
Chris Muir, Power Integrations' regional sales manager for Northern Europe, commented, “David is just the right type of engineer to be supporting us in the field - he has a wealth of experience in power supply and battery management design, and has already demonstrated a high level of level of commitment to helping customers design with our products. His appointment is a further indication that our partnership with Anglia should be mutually beneficial.”
To assist the technical team, Anglia's in-house laboratory facilities now include a transformer prototyping facility and a fully equipped applications laboratory for supporting the design of prototype power supply systems. Combining Power Integrations products with those from Anglia's other principals, including ferrite and inductive component manufacturer Kaschke, allows Anglia to fulfil an entire power supply bill of materials (BoM) and thus help OEMs rationalise their supplier networks and ease logistics.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments