© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 21, 2014
Mitsubishi Electric to build two new factories in China
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation's elevator and escalator manufacturing companies in China, Mitsubishi Electric Shanghai Electric Elevator (MESE), has begun operating its third factory and will complete a fourth by July 2015.
MESE aims to – with the two new factories – double its annual capacity to 20,000 units.
The two additional factories will enable to MESE to respond to increasing demand for elevators and escalators in China by offering extra-competitive, high-speed products made locally. In addition to expanding capacity and introducing the latest manufacturing facilities, the company also is enhancing its facilities for development, engineering and testing.
The newest of the two factories, a one-story steel structure measuring about 6'300 square meters, entered operation last month. It was constructed at a cost of RMB 40 million, or approximately USD 6.5 million. It is being used to manufacture products including elevator equipment, especially hall equipment.
The second new factory, which will be completed in July 2015, will comprise a one-story factory measuring about 25'500 square meters and a separate three-story building for development and engineering, including a testing tower for evaluating elevators. The total cost will come to RMB 90 million, or approximately USD 14.7 million.
China is the world’s largest market for elevators and escalators, with combined annual demand exceeding 500,000 units, which accounts for more than 60% of global demand. As urban development spreads from China’s coastal areas to inland regions, demand is expected to continue growing at a moderate pace.
The two additional factories will enable to MESE to respond to increasing demand for elevators and escalators in China by offering extra-competitive, high-speed products made locally. In addition to expanding capacity and introducing the latest manufacturing facilities, the company also is enhancing its facilities for development, engineering and testing.
The newest of the two factories, a one-story steel structure measuring about 6'300 square meters, entered operation last month. It was constructed at a cost of RMB 40 million, or approximately USD 6.5 million. It is being used to manufacture products including elevator equipment, especially hall equipment.
The second new factory, which will be completed in July 2015, will comprise a one-story factory measuring about 25'500 square meters and a separate three-story building for development and engineering, including a testing tower for evaluating elevators. The total cost will come to RMB 90 million, or approximately USD 14.7 million.
China is the world’s largest market for elevators and escalators, with combined annual demand exceeding 500,000 units, which accounts for more than 60% of global demand. As urban development spreads from China’s coastal areas to inland regions, demand is expected to continue growing at a moderate pace.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments