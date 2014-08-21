© franz schloegl dreamstime.com

Orbit International receives orders totaling $770'000

Orbit International's Power and Electronics Groups received follow-on orders totaling at approximately USD 770'000.

Orbit's Power Group, through its Behlman Electronics, Inc. subsidiary received a follow-on order for approximately USD 550'000 for a COTS power supply used in a U.S. Naval anti-submarine and anti-ship surveillance and targeting system. Deliveries are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2015 and be completed in the third quarter of 2015. Behlman has received orders for this application since 1999 and expects to receive additional orders for these units through at least 2016.



Orbit's Electronics Group, through its Integrated Combat Systems, Inc. (ICS) subsidiary, received a follow-on production order from a U.S Naval Procurement Agency valued at approximately USD 220'000 for its MK 110 Signal Data Converter (SDC). In April 2012, ICS received a base contract award valued in excess of USD 5'758'000 for MK 110 SDC prototype and production units. All prototype units have been delivered and this latest order represents a follow-on production award with delivery due by the fourth quarter of 2014. Additional orders for the remainder of this contract could total approximately USD 2'750'000 over the next four years.



Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, "Our backlog has improved since quarter-end due to the receipt of certain new and follow-on contracts. Our bid and proposal pipeline continues to grow and although timing is always an uncertainty, we are hopeful that some additional legacy awards will be received before the end of the current third quarter which should well position our 2015 delivery schedules."