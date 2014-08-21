© evertiq Electronics Production | August 21, 2014
Molex Dongguan China – FDA approved for medical
Molex Dongguan (Molex Incorporated), China facility is now registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a compliant manufacturer of Class I medical devices.
Manufacturers involved in the production and distribution of medical devices intended for use in the U.S. must register annually with the FDA regulatory agency, which is under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“As a trusted partner providing integrated solutions for disposable patient sensors and other medical products, we are pleased to give Molex customers the added assurance of U.S. FDA registration,” states Justin Spitzer, business development manager, Molex. “Molex Dongguan adheres to stringent quality systems that ensure our products meet or exceed FDA Class I standards and requirements for medical devices used in the care of patients.”
Part of an ongoing process improvement plan by the Molex printed circuit products group, U.S. FDA registration confirms the Dongguan China site’s adherence with FDA inspections, tracking and traceability criteria. Molex Dongguan and other Molex manufacturing facilities maintain certification in ISO 9001quality management and ISO 14001 environmental management.
“Molex enables medical device designs that drive healthcare innovation. Patient monitors are evolving from bedside equipment to smaller, lightweight, integrated solutions. As high volume markets expand for portable and wearable patient monitors requiring quality disposable sensors, we are pleased to provide medical device manufacturers the quality FDA registered products they need at a competitive price point,” adds Spitzer.
“As a trusted partner providing integrated solutions for disposable patient sensors and other medical products, we are pleased to give Molex customers the added assurance of U.S. FDA registration,” states Justin Spitzer, business development manager, Molex. “Molex Dongguan adheres to stringent quality systems that ensure our products meet or exceed FDA Class I standards and requirements for medical devices used in the care of patients.”
Part of an ongoing process improvement plan by the Molex printed circuit products group, U.S. FDA registration confirms the Dongguan China site’s adherence with FDA inspections, tracking and traceability criteria. Molex Dongguan and other Molex manufacturing facilities maintain certification in ISO 9001quality management and ISO 14001 environmental management.
“Molex enables medical device designs that drive healthcare innovation. Patient monitors are evolving from bedside equipment to smaller, lightweight, integrated solutions. As high volume markets expand for portable and wearable patient monitors requiring quality disposable sensors, we are pleased to provide medical device manufacturers the quality FDA registered products they need at a competitive price point,” adds Spitzer.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments