Goepel electronic establishes Boundary Scan technology in Asia

Goepel electronic announces another strategic partnership in the Asian region, by the inclusion of the Chinese technology company Pansino Solutions, into the GATE Alliance Program.

The main focus of the cooperation is special application development and practical implementation of new JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions as well as their integration into existing test systems.



Based in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Shenzhen, Pansino Solutions distributes test and measurement solutions as well as professional test equipment for various industries, particularly the aerospace and automotive industries.



The aim of the global alliance program, GATE, is the application-specific transfer of Goepel electronic’s JTAG/Boundary Scan product portfolio into a variety of specific custom test instruments through close cooperation. Thereby, ESA technologies (Embedded System Access) are intended to be offered even more easily to the user. The GATE program is available in three different levels, ranging from the Associated Member followed by Selected Members and to the highest level – Center of Expertise (CoE), cooperating with Goepel electronic as a strategic development partner, such as Pansino Solutions.