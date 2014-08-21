© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Further investments at Kingfield Electronics

Kingfield Electronics are pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Fairclough as its Business Development Director.

Mike has over 35 years in the Electronics industry focused mainly on High technology and high reliability including aerospace and defence markets. Mike has a wealth of experience within the interconnect, PCB manufacturing, PCB assembly and Electro-mechanical assembly arenas.



Nick Taylor – Kingfield’s Managing Director comments “It is important to continue to invest in high calibre people in order to support the strong and sustained growth that we have seen over the past 10 years and the growth strategy for the future of the business”.