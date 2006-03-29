Zuken teams up with Inca Systems

Zuken, an engineering consulting company, and Finnish based Inca Systems have launched a specialist routing interface tool, iMstrip, for handling microstrip routing for radio frequency (RF) design within CADSTAR environments.

This new product interfaces between CADSTAR, and Aplac and Agilent microstrip routing tools, allowing designers to simulate high-frequency conductor geometries in RF printed circuit boards (PCBs). Without it, the task would usually take hours in redrawing the schematic by hand to perform simulation and verification checks for RF. With iMstrip, this task now takes only a matter of minutes.



Since the schematic and PCB layout will contain both component and route shape symbols, specialized RF simulation is required. In these designs, conductors or routes/tracks, act as components and need to be created as integral parts of the circuit. The layout has a direct impact on the way a board works; route length and width, physical component positioning and size, and the composition of substrate material, all affect the frequency of a wave.



Accurate tuning and physical simulation of PCB conductors is critical. It is essential to verify that the schematic that has been transferred to physical layout exactly matches what was intended by the designer. Faults in this part of the design process not only cause circuitry problems but will also affect the core functionality.



Once the microstrip simulation routing tools have preformed checks on a CADSTAR design, the results can then be transferred back to CADSTAR schematics for corrective design modifications using the iMstrip.