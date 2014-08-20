© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

GCT adds new production manager and reports sales are up 36%

GCT has appointed Markus Nierada as production manager for the diamond coating department. He replace the previous PM who is retiring.

GCT GmbH in Weingarten reported an on-year net sales increase of 36% in the 1H 2014, which is 17% above their own target figures.



The crucial factor was the strong demand for diamond coated drills and routers for the mechanical processing of IMS and the high increase of job coating orders particularly for dental applications.